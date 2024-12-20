Tabletop Gaming 101: Build your own adventurer Jan. 25

If you’ve ever been interested in Dungeons and Dragons or any other tabletop roleplaying game, you can learn tabletop basics and have a chance to build your first character for a game of “D&D” from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Brier Library
The session will answer questions like:
– What is a TTRPG?
– What’s the difference between a Game Master and a Dungeon Master?
– Why do I have to roll a dice to open this door?
– How do I play?
The Brier Library is located at 23303 Brier Rd., Brier.
Find more information about the event here.
Contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions here.
To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form or contact the Brier Library at least two weeks before the event.
Interpreters will be provided based on availability.
