Tabletop Gaming 101: Build your own adventurer Jan. 25

If you’ve ever been interested in Dungeons and Dragons or any other tabletop roleplaying game, you can learn tabletop basics and have a chance to build your first character for a game of “D&D” from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Brier Library

The session will answer questions like:

– What is a TTRPG?

– What’s the difference between a Game Master and a Dungeon Master?

– Why do I have to roll a dice to open this door?

– How do I play?

The Brier Library is located at 23303 Brier Rd., Brier.

Find more information about the event here.

Contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form or contact the Brier Library at least two weeks before the event.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.