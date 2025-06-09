T-Mobile Hometown Grants open now, targeting communities 50,000 or less

T‑Mobile is offering grants of up to $50,000 for projects that support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow.

Hometown Grants are given every quarter to up to 25 small towns. T-Mobile has allocated $25 million for this five year project. Applications for this summer quarter close June 30.

T-Mobile funds community projects like revitalizing or repurposing a historic structure, creating a downtown asset or destination or improving a space where friends and neighbors gather. Projects that add to a sense of place or could lead to further investment are of particular interest.

Past winners include technology upgrades, outdoor spaces, the arts and community centers.

This grant program is specifically open to 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations and local government entities. Elected officials, town managers/employees, tribal leaders, or nonprofit community leaders from small towns can apply.

Grant funds may not be awarded to for-profit businesses.

T-Mobile awards up to $50,000 for the shovel-ready projects. Applicant’s proposal must include plans, budget, timeline, anticipated impact, and up to five letters of support.

Read the fine print and review application materials here.