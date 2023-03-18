Swing dance benefit set for Edmonds Waterfront Center March 24

Come enjoy an evening of music featuring the jazz bands from Madrona K-8, College Place Middle School and Edmonds-Woodway High School at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 24 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.
A suggested $10 donation supports the Edmonds-Woodway Music Program. Everyone can receive a free swing dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. sharp by professional instructor Josh McLean. Visit the silent auction featuring local businesses and purchase a sweet treat from the Savoy Cafe.
Find more information here.
