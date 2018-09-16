Swimmer rescued from Lake Ballinger Sunday

A 25-year-old man was rescued from the Edmonds side of Lake Ballinger Sunday afternoon after he fell off a flotation device into the lake.

According to South County Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, firefighters were dispatched at about 1:40 p.m. for a swimmer in distress on the lake’s west side.

The man had been floating about 15 feet away from a dock when he fell off the device “and was flailing in the water,” Hynes said. A neighbor in the area of 74th Avenue West and 237th Street Southwest pulled him ashore before firefighters arrived, she added.

The man was transported to the hospital by firefighters for evaluation, Hynes said.