Swift Orange Line coming to South Snohomish County on March 30, 2024

Community Transit has announced March 30, 2024 as the launch date for the Swift Orange Line. The new bus rapid transit (BRT) line—the agency’s third—will provide frequent service linking Edmonds College, Alderwood Mall and Mill Creek, with connections to Link light rail in Lynnwood when it opens in fall 2024.

The new, 11-mile BRT line, with connections to the Swift Blue and Green lines and other Community Transit routes, is a key part of the agency’s “Transit Changes in 2024 and Beyond”expansion plan, the agency said in a news release. The network will bring shorter waits on many local routes and better connections to local services, including Zip Alderwood Shuttle as well as regional transit services, Community Transit said.

“The addition of the Swift Orange Line will open up a new world of possibilities for people who are looking for faster and easier ways to get around our county, the region, and beyond,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “Swift is truly the backbone of Snohomish County’s transit system with its high-capacity buses, accessible features, and iconic stations.”

The March 30, 2024 launch of the Swift Orange Line will be marked with a community celebration, with location and other details to be announced at a later date.

The Swift Orange Line is an $83 million project that has received $67.9 million in federal funding, including $37.2 million from Capital Investment Grant funds and $6.5 million of American Rescue Plan stimulus funding. The project also received $5 million as part of the Connecting Washington package. The remainder is funded by local sales tax approved by voters.

As part of the expansion of the Swift BRT network, the Blue Line will be extended south to meet with light rail in 2024 and the Green Line will be extended farther south into Bothell in coming years. The two existing Swift lines carry more riders each day than any other Community Transit route.

About Swift BRT