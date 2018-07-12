Swedish Edmonds seeking patients, family members for advisory council

Swedish Edmonds is creating a formal Patient and Family Member Advisory Council and is seeking patients or family members of patients who are interested in providing insight and input — with the goal of continuing to improve patient care.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 3, 2018.

Patient and family advisors provide a voice aimed at helping Swedish Edmonds offer patient-centered services and care that is based on the needs identified by families and patients. Any patient or family member of a patient who is currently receiving or recently received care at Swedish Edmonds within the last five years may be an advisor.

More information as well as contact information for requesting an application is available at www.swedish.org/pfac. All meetings will take place at the Swedish Edmonds campus.