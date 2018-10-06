Swedish Edmonds emergency nurse voted president-elect of national association

Swedish Edmonds emergency nurse and Lynnwood resident Michael Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN has been elected 2019 president-elect of the Emergency Nurses Association.

Hastings most recently served as secretary/treasurer for the Emergency Nurses Association Board of Directors. An association member and an emergency nurse for the last 14 years, Hastings has served the association in different leadership roles since 2012. He currently works as the clinical manager at Swedish Edmonds Emergency Department and Short Stay Unit.

“I’m incredibly honored that the members have given me this opportunity to represent them as the leader of our organization. I’m thankful for everyone’s support,” said Hastings, who will serve as the Emergency Nurses Association president during the its 50th anniversary year in 2020.