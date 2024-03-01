Suzanne Lowell: A true and generous friend to all

Suzanne Lowell

Suzanne (Sue) M. (Ladner) Lowell, age 92 passed away peacefully on February 26, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born on May 28, 1931, in Watertown, South Dakota; born to John Edward and Gertrude Ladner of Minnesota. The Ladner family moved to Edmonds, Washington in 1936 where her father managed the Edmonds Bakery. The family later owned the Ladner Bakery in Seattle, Washington. Sue graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1949 where she made lifelong friends and attended Seattle University, where she met the love of her life, Arthur (Art) Lowell from Juneau, Alaska.

They met on November 1st, 1949, and often corresponded by letters the summers Art fished on his father’s boat in Alaska. In 1952, after Art graduated from Seattle University and started employment at the Boeing Company, Sue and Art were married on September 13, 1952, in Edmonds at Holy Rosary Church and then settled in Seattle to begin their life together.

The true focus and legacy of Sue’s life was her husband, Art and her family and friends. Sue and Art shared 61 plus years of marriage until Art’s passing in 2014. Together they raised six children and loved their many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sue had a sparkling personality and was the consummate hostess, and a true and generous friend. Family dinners and celebrations were often, and Sue made each season and event special with hats and outfits to match. A lifelong resident of Edmonds she loved the water and the beach, the color turquoise, and chocolates.

Sue’s hobbies included sewing, gardening, golf, flower arranging, and playing cards. She was an avid volunteer in her church activities at Holy Rosary and the Edmonds Museum. She could always be counted on when there was a need to help despite her busy family activities. After Art’s retirement, they enjoyed many adventures traveling around the world, RV’ing across the United States and Canada, and golfed in all fifty states. Sue and Art experienced 20 years of “snow-birding” to Apache Junction, Arizona, and enjoyed many friendships in Roadhaven Resort.

Sue had a wonderful sense of humor and was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her amazing spirit and positive attitude are inspirational to all who knew her. Sue is survived by brother Michael R. Ladner (Jacqui), of Kingston, Washington, her six loving children, Barbara (Ric) Myers, Michael (Lynda) Lowell, Mary (Mike) Ghan, Pati (Glen) Sherffius, and twins, Sally Lowell (OP, Dominican Sisters of San Rafael), Susan (Alan) Moe. Sue will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would also like to extend their grateful thanks and recognize the staff at Edmonds Landing Assisted Living and Providence Hospice and Home Care for providing their caring support to Sue.

A celebration of Sue’s life and mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church, 630 7th Ave. N. Edmonds, Washington, 98020, at 10:30 am on March 21st, 2024, with a reception following at the parish hall. A private family committal service will be held at Edmonds Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Edmonds Historical Museum or Holy Rosary School of Edmonds.