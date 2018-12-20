Suspects connected to Edmonds Senior Center shooting out of jail; police investigation continues

The two suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old SeaTac man outside the Edmonds Senior Center around midnight Dec. 14 are out of jail.

According to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s office, the 21-year-old South Seattle driver of the vehicle that sped away from the shooting scene was released from Snohomish County Jail Monday, Dec. 17 after he posted $10,000 bail. The shooting suspect, a 21-year-old SeaTac man being held on $1 million bail, was released Tuesday evening, Dec. 18, after prosecutors didn’t file formal charges.

The prosecutor’s office declined further comment on the case, stating that the shooting investigation being conducted by Edmonds police is still ongoing.

According to police, the shooting happened in connection with a private party attended by an estimated 100 individuals at the senior center, located at 220 Railroad Ave. An Edmonds police officer was on the scene monitoring the party at the time; police had been dispatched twice earlier that night in response to noise complaints.

Just before midnight, that officer heard a series of gunshots coming from the west side of the senior center building, and shortly after witnessed three suspects (one female and two males) running around the northwest side of the building into the parking lot. The officer observed one suspect “attempting to stuff and conceal an item in the front waistband of his pants,” which “based on his training and experience…was likely a gun,” police documents said.

The officer challenged the suspects, but they ignored him, entering a vehicle and attempting to leave the parking lot via the south entrance. The officer reported that he then yelled “Edmonds Police, stop!” after which the driver took off, reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph on Highway 104/Edmonds Way toward Westgate.

Traffic congestion caused the vehicle to stop in the 10100 block of Edmonds Way, after which several officers removed the suspects from the vehicle and searched the car.

No weapon was found in the vehicle, police said.

The three suspects were taken to the Edmonds police station for questioning, where all professed no involvement in the shooting.

Based on police reports, the two men were transferred and booked into the Snohomish County jail, where one was held on probable cause of second-degree murder, and the other for attempting to elude police. A third suspect was released.

Officers found the gunshot victim in the grassy area to the west of senior center thrift shop with an apparent bullet wound to the chest. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and the victim died at the scene.

Officers interviewed at least three other potential witnesses who were present at the party. According to police documents, one of them identified himself as the brother of the deceased victim and said he witnessed the suspect shoot the victim in the chest.