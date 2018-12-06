Suspect with past DUI convictions arrested in Highway 99 hit-and-run

A 36-year-old Mount Vernon man with past DUI convictions was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on felony hit-and-run and assault charges in connection with Monday night’s Highway 99 traffic collision that injured a Seattle woman.

According to Edmonds Police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure, the suspect was located Wednesday at a residence in Bellevue. During an interview with an Edmonds police traffic unit investigator, the suspect admitted to consuming alcohol at a nearby business and then driving away just before the collision.

“He said that after he crashed his vehicle into the victim’s, he was scared and ran from the scene,” McClure said.

The police investigation started around 5:15 p.m. Monday evening when Edmonds officers responded to a collision in the 23600 block of Highway 99. Witnesses told police that a male driver from one of the vehicles had fled the scene on foot.

Officers from Edmonds and multiple law enforcement agencies responded, but the suspect was not located at that time. A 41-year-old Seattle woman who had been driving a vehicle struck by the suspect received face and body injuries. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center and was released later that evening, McClure said.

The suspect’s vehicle was impounded from the crash scene and police investigators obtained a search warrant for it to assist with their investigation, he added.

The suspect was booked for felony hit and run, vehicular assault, an ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license. The defendant also has previous DUI convictions, McClure said.

The EPD traffic unit is continuing to work on this investigation. If you have any information, contact Officer Swartz at 425-771-0200 or after business hours at 425-407-3999. You can also leave information at epdtips.edmondswa.gov.