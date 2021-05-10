Suspect wanted in Taluswood Apartments shooting arrested

The man accused of seriously injuring two people after opening fire in a Mountlake Terrace apartment complex last month was arrested Monday morning, according to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

Deguialin B. Valdez, 22, of Everett, was arrested in the early hours of May 10 on four counts of first-degree assault for the April 18 shooting at Taluswood Apartments that left two people hospitalized before he fled the scene.

Court documents obtained April 30 revealed that Valdez had been staying at the apartment complex with friends when he reportedly shot at four people — seemingly unprovoked — as they walked through the door. One victim was shot in the head while another was shot in the neck. Both were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The weapon used in the attack — a .45 caliber pistol — belonged to another resident of the apartment, who told police that Valdez had previously asked to buy the gun off him. The roommate added that he denied the offer.

Per a news release, Valdez was detained in Seattle after he was located in a stolen vehicle in the early morning hours. Once authorities learned he was wanted in connection with the Mountlake Terrace shooting, Valdez was arrested and transferred to Mountlake Terrace before being booked into Snohomish County Jail.

