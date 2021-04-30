Suspect wanted in connection with MLT shooting identified in court documents

The suspect wanted in connection with the April 18 shooting in Mountlake Terrace that left two men seriously injured has been identified in charging documents filed with the Snohomish Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Deguialin Babkino Valdez, 22, of Everett, is facing multiple charges of first-degree assault after allegedly shooting two men at Taluswood Apartments in a surprise attack earlier this month — hitting one man in the neck and another in the head — before fleeing the scene, according to documents filed April 27.

Charging documents also provide more details about the events of the evening via victims’ testimony. Around 11:30 p.m., Mountlake Terrace police responded to reports of shots fired at Taluswood Apartments — located in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest in the Mountlake Terrace — where the suspect had been staying with one of the victims. Upon arrival, police located the victims, including two who had been shot.

After speaking with the two uninjured men, officers learned that the five of them had been drinking at the apartment earlier that evening before four of them — excluding the victim — left to go to a bar while the suspect stayed behind. Upon entering the apartment, the victims told police that Valdez stood up and opened fire, hitting one man in the head.

Prosecutors said Valdez then pointed the gun — a .45-caliber pistol — at the other three and opened fire, hitting the second victim. After firing all rounds in the clip, witnesses recalled Valdez saying “empty” before calmly walking out of the apartment and leaving the scene. The victims said the attack was unprovoked and added that the suspect might have a history of mental illness.

Police reported a total of six rounds were fired during the incident. The weapon belonged to another resident of the apartment, who told police that Valdez had recently asked to buy the gun off him. He added that he denied the offer. Three other firearms were located in the apartment including two shotguns and a rifle, as well as a pellet rifle.

Documents also provided more information about the extent of the victims’ injuries. The man who was shot in the head has yet to be interviewed by police as he is not medically able to give his statement. According to medical staff at Harborview Medical Center — where the victims were transported after the shooting – that victim has undergone one surgery and will require two more. He also broke his ankle during the incident.

The second injured victim told police in his statement that before fleeing the scene, Valdez threw the weapon at him, hitting him. The second victim’s injury was described as a “through and through” gunshot wound and that victim has already been released from the hospital.

Authorities have yet to locate Valdez, and a $200,000 warrant has been issued by Snohomish County Superior Court, court documents stated.

