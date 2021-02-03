Suspect wanted in connection with Fred Meyer stabbing arrested in California

A suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Lynnwood man in a Fred Meyer parking lot last week was arrested in California Monday, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

The 26-year-old woman accused of stabbing the 62-year-old man to death last Wednesday was arrested in the Oakland area Monday, said police spokesperson Joanna Small.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office last Friday identified the victim as Greg J. McKnight of Lynnwood.

Around noon Jan. 27, police responded to the Fred Meyer in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest, where witnesses said the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times during an argument. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle with two other individuals. McKnight was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives immediately began investigating and after several days were able to identify the assailant from witness information and ultimately obtained an arrest warrant.

The two individuals who are believed to have been with the suspect during the incident have also been interviewed by detectives; no additional arrests have been made.

The suspect — who is from the Chicago area — was booked in the Alameda County Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, Calif., and is waiting to be transferred to Snohomish County.

–By Cody Sexton