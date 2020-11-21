Suspect in Marysville murder arrested in Mountlake Terrace

A 30-year-old Everett man was arrested earlier this week at the Mountlake Terrace Studio 6 Motel in connection with a murder that occurred in Marysville Nov. 8, according to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

James Flowers was arrested Nov. 17 at Studio 6, located in the 24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard in Mountlake Terrace.

Flowers is one of two men arrested in connection with the death of Jason Castle, a 42-year-old Marysville man who was shot multiple times near a Shell gas station Nov. 8. Flowers was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder and a first-degree robbery charge related to Castle’s death.

The other suspect — Lyon “Nick” Torns — reportedly turned himself in Nov. 16 to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department in Nevada.

Police responded to Studio 6 around 2 a.m. Nov. 17 after an Edmonds police officer reported locating Flowers’ vehicle in the motel parking lot.

“Mountlake Terrace officers responded and watched the room where the suspect was reportedly staying, while waiting for Marysville detectives to respond,” said Cmdr. Pat Lowe. “Upon their arrival, the scene was turned over to them and shortly thereafter the suspect turned himself in.”

Prior to Flowers’ arrest, Mountlake Terrace officers assisted Edmonds police in taking two other subjects associated with Flowers into custody. One subject, a woman, said she was Flowers’ girlfriend and said he was inside the motel room with his 7-year-old son. The son was found safe in the room after Flowers was arrested.

Other involved agencies included the Lynnwood Police Department and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Flowers was booked into Snohomish County Jail.