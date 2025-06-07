Suspect in custody after two employees stabbed at MLT Shell station Friday

Two employees at the Shell gas station at 6602 220th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace were stabbed while confronting a shoplifter at about 2 p.m. Friday, police said.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly stabbed the two employees, who were transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Mike Haynes said that the suspect was attempting to flee the area on a bus and was taken into custody by officers without further incident. No suspects are outstanding.

Haynes stated that the department is still investigating the case.