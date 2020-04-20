Suspect in April 18 three-vehicle collision near Alderwood Mall facing DUI, reckless driving charges

A three-vehicle collision Saturday night left four people with injuries, including the 22-year-old suspect driver. (Photo courtesy of South County Fire)The Lynnwood Police Department has released more details regarding the three-vehicle, DUI-related collision that injured four people Saturday night, April 18, in the 4400 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a BMW 330 was reported to have run a red light and struck a Toyota Yaris, which then struck a Kia Sorento. Witnesses said the BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed on Alderwood Mall Boulevard at the time of the incident.

The driver of the BMW– a 22-year-old Everett man– told officers someone else had been driving and that the person fled on foot after the crash. However, witnesses told police there was no other driver.

A 34-year-old passenger in the Toyota Yaris was taken to Harborview with life-threatening injuries. Each vehicle had two occupants. Three other victims — the suspect and a 59-year-old passenger in the Kia Sorento — were taken to Swedish Hospital for their injuries.

The BMW and Yaris were destroyed in the crash. Alderwood Mall Boulevard was closed between 40th Avenue West and 44th Avenue West until early Sunday morning.

The suspect is facing DUI, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended charges.

–By Cody Sexton