Suspect in 1972 cold case murder pleads not guilty; trial date set for June 7

A 77-year-old Edmonds-area man pleaded not guilty Monday in Snohomish County Superior Court to charges of first-degree premeditated murder in the 1972 cold case rape and murder of 20-year-old Bothell resident Jody Loomis.

Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Cindy Larsen set bail at $1 million for Terrence Miller, who was arrested by Snohomish County Sheriff officers and booked into Snohomish County Jail April 10.

Accompanied by defense attorney Laura Martin, Miller was arraigned via video conference as the victim’s family members and friends looked on.

Miller was arrested at his home in the 15900 block of 52nd Avenue West, which has an Edmonds post office address but is located in unincorporated Snohomish County.

Larsen set a June 7 trial date for Miller, who was identified as a suspect through genetic genealogy. Detectives believe Miller was living in the Edmonds area at the time of the murder, approximately five miles from where Loomis’ body was found.

In an April 11 news conference announcing the arrest, Snohomish County investigations Capt. Rob Palmer said the DNA collected from a discarded coffee cup matched that of semen collected from Loomis’ boots after her body was discovered.