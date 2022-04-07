Suspect arrested in February 2020 homicide of Edmonds 7-11 store clerk

Edmonds police detectives have booked a 26-year-old Auburn woman into the Snohomish County Jail for the Feb. 21, 2020, homicide of Nagendiram Kandasamy, who was shot while working his shift at an Edmonds 7-11 store on Highway 99.

An armed assailant burst into the location and jumped onto the counter, shooting Kandasamy and killing him. According to Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure, the woman arrested Wednesday had been previously taken into custody during a March 15, 2020, search warrant operation in Enumclaw. The woman was booked into jail for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery.

Additionally, detectives will recommend charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm for a 25-year-old Enumclaw man who is currently in custody on unrelated charges at the Pierce County Jail. That male suspect had also been taken into custody during the March 2020 operation.

Detectives worked closely with the Snohomish County Prosecutors Office as they navigated through their investigation and McClure said the complex case “has involved countless hours of work, including search warrants and the forensic analysis of evidence.”

While the COVID pandemic crisis provided some limitations or delays, the case remained the highest priority for the Edmonds Police Department, McClure said. Edmonds police solicited the assistance of the Snohomish County Violent Offenders Task Force, who worked extensively to locate the suspect. On April 6, Auburn police located and arrested the female suspect during a traffic stop.

“The cowardly act that took the life of Mr. Kandasamy left a profound impact on his family and our community,” said Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett. “From its first moments, the women and men of Edmonds PD worked tirelessly towards putting this case together and taking a violent suspect off the street. While our detectives led the investigation, they had assistance from several law enforcement partners. This was a total team effort.

“We will continue working with the prosecutor’s office to support their prosecution of the dangerous suspects,” McClure said. “These arrests and charges are not a conclusion, but they bring us closer to providing justice for the Kandasamy family.”

If the public has any information on this case, they are asked to contact Policetips@edmondswa.gov or the Tip Line 425-771-0212