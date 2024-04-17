Survey on possible SR 520 bridge toll rate change now open

The Washington State Transportation Commission is considering toll rate changes on the State Route 520 bridge, and the public is invited to offer input on the options under consideration through an online survey.

The commission must adjust rates this summer to generate the revenue required for Washington state to meet its legal and financial obligations on the bridge, the commission said in a news release announcing the survey. As commissioners determine the details of the rate changes, they’re looking for feedback from the public on the different options for adjusting the tolls throughout the weekdays and weekends. The online survey is open until Wednesday, May 1.

Two options are being considered:

Option A:

– Under this approach, tolls would increase 10% across the board for all times of the day and days of the week, including weekends, rounded to the nearest nickel.

– The toll rate adjustment would range from an increase of 15 cents to 45 cents depending on the time of day/day of week.

Option B:

– Under this approach, tolls would increase by an average of 10% for the entire week, rounded to the nearest nickel.

– There would be fewer rate variations throughout the week, resulting in six different prices instead of the existing eight.

– The toll rate adjustment would range from a decrease of to an increase of 70 cents, depending on the time of day/day of week.

Commissioners will weigh the input received from the survey when selecting a final toll rate proposal during the Wednesday, May 15, monthly meeting. The public will have an opportunity to comment on the final proposal during a virtual hearing on July 10. Written comments can be submitted through June 30 at transc@wstc.wa.gov or by mail to: PO Box 47308, Olympia, WA 98504-7308. New toll rates are expected to go into effect by mid-August.

For more information about the SR 520 bridge toll-setting process and upcoming commission meetings, visit the commission’s website: wstc.wa.gov.