Survey crew to start work this week at Veterans Memorial Park

A survey crew will start work this week at Veterans Memorial Park, the City of Mountlake Terrace said. The crew is collecting data to design the city’s Transit Connection Corridor Project.

The first element of the project involves updates to the Veterans Memorial Park trail system, identified in the park master plan approved by council in October 2021. The scope of the current project will focus on design of a dirt path and gravel trail system and installing lighted asphalt pathways throughout the park, while attempting to provide ADA accessibility where feasible.

During the survey crew’s work, underbrush may be cleared and trees tagged for inventory and identification, the city said.