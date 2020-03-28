Support your small business: Sorelli Pizza

This is the latest in a series of articles and photos showcasing local small businesses who are struggling to get by in this period of social distancing due to the COVID-19 virus.

Today’s business: Sorelli Pizza, 22402 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. Kelly Dougan, Owner.

How’s business going?

Kelly: “We’re probably at about 50 percent of what our normal business would be. But it’s non-stop take-out orders. I mean, all day, every day. So, it’s strong and consistent. Most of my staff is still working. Really, the only difference is people aren’t sitting in here drinking beers.”

Did you change your tactics, like go to social media to advertise?

Kelly: “I do a lot of Facebook stuff, and we have a rewards program that allows me to send out text messages and promotions. So we’ve been promoting some kind of a discount almost every day, 10-11%. We don’t do it on Fridays because we’re so busy anyway.

“I’ve been selling beer growlers and bottles of wine.

“So really just taking what we already do, and putting more bigger into it.”

For tonight’s visit, Sorelli prepared me a “Hawk” pizza, made of pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and olives.

The taste? A slice of heaven.

Sorelli has a pizza my heart.

I’ll stop with the cheesy puns now.

— Story and photos by David Carlos