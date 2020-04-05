Support your local business: Fork Mediterranean Grill

This is the latest in a series of articles and photos showcasing local small businesses who are trying to get by in this period of social distancing due to the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s business: Fork Mediterranean Grill
21919 66th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. Established in 2016.
Open: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Website: www.forkgrill.com
Mohammad Yasin, from Jordan, opened this popular restaurant with his wife and family four years ago. Saturday night, he greeted me with a smile as I walked through the door. “How is your day?” he said.
“Good. How is business? Are you guys busy?” I asked.
Mohammad: “Actually, not too bad. Not too busy, but good.”
Me: “Is business 50% less?”
Mohammad: “Maybe 60%.”
Me: “How are you making it? What changes did you make to survive?”
Mohammad: “I was working 51 hours a week. Now, it’s 30 per week.” He also said that he’s had to cut down on staff, from four to two.
“I think it’s going to take a long time (to bounce back),” he said.
As I was giving my order of lamb and beef gyro salad, I told him I would come back again, to support him.
Then, the phone rang. Someone called to make a take-out order. Normally, I wouldn’t notice. But this time I did, and it felt good to see Mohammad writing down the order.
— Story and photos by David Carlos