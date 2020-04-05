Support your local business: Fork Mediterranean Grill

This is the latest in a series of articles and photos showcasing local small businesses who are trying to get by in this period of social distancing due to the COVID-19 virus.

Today’s business: Fork Mediterranean Grill

21919 66th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. Established in 2016.

Open: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Mohammad Yasin, from Jordan, opened this popular restaurant with his wife and family four years ago. Saturday night, he greeted me with a smile as I walked through the door. “How is your day?” he said.

“Good. How is business? Are you guys busy?” I asked. Mohammad: “Actually, not too bad. Not too busy, but good.”

Me: “Is business 50% less?”

Mohammad: “Maybe 60%.”

Me: “How are you making it? What changes did you make to survive?”

Mohammad: “I was working 51 hours a week. Now, it’s 30 per week.” He also said that he’s had to cut down on staff, from four to two.

“I think it’s going to take a long time (to bounce back),” he said.

As I was giving my order of lamb and beef gyro salad, I told him I would come back again, to support him.

Then, the phone rang. Someone called to make a take-out order. Normally, I wouldn’t notice. But this time I did, and it felt good to see Mohammad writing down the order.

— Story and photos by David Carlos