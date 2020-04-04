Support your local business: Espresso Break

This is the latest in a series of articles and photos showcasing local small businesses who are trying to get by in this period of social distancing due to the COVID-19 virus.

Today’s business: Espresso Break Coffee Stand, 23208 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. Established in 1993.

Has business been affected by the stay-at-home order and social distancing? Dailee, a manager, said: “Oh, yes. But it’s hard to tell, too, because we’re getting busier later in the day. It’s slower, but it’s still okay.” Fortunately, all the staff have been able to work.

The coffee stand posted this on their Facebook page: “Please know that we are being extra careful with your drink and we are all sanitizing like crazy. Doing our best to keep you, our customers, and ourselves healthy.”

Temporary business hours are: Monday to Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In coffee terms, these may be bitter times. But we can espresso our support for local businesses.

— Story and photo by David Carlos