Support local businesses with Mountlake Terrace Takeout BINGO

Here’s a way to support MLT businesses by ordering takeout during these trying times, courtesy of the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation.

Print out this BINGO sheet (printable PDF linked here) and post a public photo on social media containing: 1) your takeout order, 2) this sheet with the restaurant marked and 3) you feeling great supporting your community. If you don’t see your favorite MLT restaurant, go ahead and substitute a square.

Use the hashtags #MLTtakeout and #ILoveMLT!

Will you be the first to get a BINGO? Email your BINGO photo and receipts (purchases starting March 29) to help@mltcf.org.

The first person to get BINGO will win a $50 gift card and the first four to mark off any four restaurants will win a $25 gift card to your favorite MLT restaurant. All BINGOs will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 gift card once dining-in is allowed.

Prizes are being provided by MLT Community Foundation board members and ResilientMLT.