Support 7 invites public to attend push-in ceremony Nov. 12 for new emergency response support vehicle

The public is invited to join local leaders, first responders and volunteers to welcome Support 7’s new emergency response support vehicle at a dedication and traditional “Push-In” ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

For more than 40 years, Support 7 volunteers have served alongside first responders to care for the needs of survivors and families following traumatic events. Earlier this year, the organization asked for the community’s help in replacing its 25-year-old response vehicle. Thanks to an outpouring of donations — including $160,000 from IAFF Local 1828 – South County Union Firefighters — the nonprofit organization took delivery of a 2024 Navion/View Winnebago in September.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the community’s generosity,” said Support 7 Executive Director Shannon Sessions. “This vehicle provides a place for people to grieve, to get warm, to cry, to use the bathroom, to pray, to change a baby diaper, to eat or to be interviewed by police, fire and Red Cross. It truly is a lifeline, and we thank everyone for supporting our mission.”

In addition to helping survivors of crimes and emergencies, Support 7’s response vehicle has provided thousands of first responders a place to rest and escape weather conditions.

During the ceremony Nov. 12, attendees will help “push” Support 7’s new vehicle into the fire station, where it remains stationed until dispatched to an emergency. This firefighting custom dates back to the days of horse-drawn equipment. Firefighters would unhitch the horse team and push the equipment into the station.

Support 7 thanks the community at large for their support and donations, the IAFF Local 1828 – South County Union Firefighters and other local organizations who helped provide the new vehicle, including Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood, North Sound Church, The Garneau Nicon Foundation, Printing Plus, Walker Foundation and Minzel Installations.