Support 7 hosts Understanding Traumatic Grief Conference with focus on ‘after the overdose’ Nov. 13

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Support 7, in partnership with the Grief Companioning Project and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, will host the 5th annual Understanding Traumatic Grief Conference on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s theme “After the Overdose: The Grief No One Talks About” addresses the often-silent pain experienced by families, friends and responders following overdose deaths.

Nearly one-third of U.S. adults know someone who has died from a drug overdose, according to Johns Hopkins University. The conference offers tools, education and support for those who work with or are affected by traumatic loss, including first responders, clinicians, chaplains and community members.

“The epidemic of substance-related deaths continues to affect every community,” said Cindi Sinnema, Executive Director of the Grief Companioning Project. “This event provides understanding and connection for those walking alongside others through that pain.”

Tickets: In-person: $65. Virtual: $35. Pre-registration is required.

Featured speakers include:

Dr. Ted Rynearson and Dr. Steve Juergens on the impact of addiction and overdose on grief

Paula Becker and Dr. Barry Becker, sharing their family’s story through addiction and loss

Jennifer Levin, PhD, author of The Traumatic Loss Workbook

Experience Momentum, exploring the physical impact of grief

Space is limited. Register at support7.org