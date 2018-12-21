Support 7 founder Ken Gaydos honored posthumously at 2018 Snohomish Heroes breakfast

The Snohomish County Chapter of the American Red Cross last week during its Snohomish Heroes breakfast recognized the late Ken Gaydos with its 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gaydos was the director of International Chaplain’s Ministry and creator of Support 7, a local non-profit organization that provides support to local first responders and assists local chaplains in the care of those who experience sudden trauma or crisis.

“If my dad were here, I’m not sure we could get him to accept this award, he would truly always deflect praise,” said Ken Gaydos’ son, Tim, who accepted the award Dec. 13 on behalf of his family, including his mother Lois and his three siblings.

The 79-year-old Gaydos died in September 2018 following a battle with cancer.

Gaydos was the longest serving police/fire chaplain in state of Washington and one of longest in United States. He established chaplaincies on every continent except Antarctica.