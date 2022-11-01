Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee selected for 2022-23 school year

Meet the new members of the Edmonds School District’s Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee for the 2022-23 school year. Students were selected earlier this month after consideration by Interim Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner and her Instructional Cabinet.

The committee, which will meet monthly with the superintendent and cabinet members, includes new and returning students for the 2022-2023 school year.

Additionally, the committee will hold monthly meetings to develop its leadership and advocacy skills.

The students are:

Edmonds Elearning Academy:

Pearl Jorgensen
George Kandil

Edmonds Heights K-12:

Nya Hopper
Bella Nunes

Edmonds-Woodway High School:

Violet Calabro
Katie Kim
Sanjana Nath
Kira Sutcliffe
Keerthana Udayakumar

Lynnwood High School:

Kalyani Blackwell
Julian Carter
Teyah Clark
Jay Guillaume
Aaliyah Markray
Jessica Phan
Layla Velasco

Meadowdale High School:

Lauryen Allen
Neha Jain
Parker Luczyk
Samantha Rowse
Siri Siqveland

Mountlake Terrace High School:

Amaya Brazil
Maria De Luna
Ishika Goundar
Vivian Guillen
Denise Munoz

