Sunday’s Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour is sold out

Tickets for the 2021 Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour are completely sold out – a first in the event’s 25-year history.

For those who have purchased tickets for the Sunday, July 18 event, the will-call ticket area is at Salish Crossing, 190 Sunset Ave. S., starting at 10 a.m. There will be no tickets available for sale on the day of the tour.

“There was a flurry of sales last week and the early birds got all the worms,” said Jeanne Thorsen, Garden Tour chair “People are eager to get out and enjoy gardens and we appreciate their enthusiastic ticket purchases.” The tour limits the number of tickets so that there is room to see and enjoy the garden spaces and time to talk to the garden hosts and tour volunteers about specific plants and designs.

To learn more about Edmonds in Bloom, visit edmondsinbloom.com.