Sunday bus service on Memorial Day

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses to and from Snohomish County will operate on a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

All Community Transit bus and DART service: Sunday schedule

Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule

Zip Alderwood Shuttle: Regular operation from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed

There will be no bus service to/from downtown Seattle. Sound Transit route 512 will operate between Snohomish County and Northgate Station.

Route schedules are available at communitytransit.org/Schedules.