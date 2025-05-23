Sunday bus schedule on Memorial Day

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26.
– All Community Transit bus and DART service: Sunday schedule
– Sound Transit buses: Sunday schedule
– Zip Shuttle: Regular hours
– Customer Care phone lines and Ride Store: Closed
Bus schedules are available at communitytransit.org/Schedules. All 2025 Community Transit holiday schedules are posted here.
