Sunday bus schedule on Memorial Day

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26.

– All Community Transit bus and DART service: Sunday schedule

– Sound Transit buses: Sunday schedule

– Zip Shuttle: Regular hours

– Customer Care phone lines and Ride Store: Closed

Bus schedules are available at communitytransit.org/Schedules. All 2025 Community Transit holiday schedules are posted here.