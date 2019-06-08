Summer Shootout gets underway; continues through Sunday

1 of 3

Play in the 2019 Edmonds Summer Shootout, one of the largest high school girls basketball tournaments in the state, got underway on Friday with three Edmonds School District teams getting in their first games of the weekend.

The Meadowdale Mavericks and Edmonds-Woodway Warriors earned victories in their tournament openers; the Mavs defeated the Holy Names Cougars 45-30 while the Warriors rolled over the Ballard Beavers 43-24.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks were part of the closest matchup on the first day of the tourney, falling to the Kamiak Knights 22-20.

The Lynnwood Royals play their first game of the tournament on Saturday, at noon, versus the Mount Si Wildcats at Lynnwood High School.

Saturday’s action in the Shootout begins at 9 a.m. with contests at Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Lynnwood High School with numerous games being staged in different gyms at each site. The tournament continues through Sunday, finishing up with the both the championship game and the 3rd/4th place game tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. at Meadowdale High School.

To see the full bracket and schedule of the 2019 Edmonds Summer Shootout, click https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XJwHX5_Bs1x3HJSYX5vnMQjJ2r8Z5-ub/view.

— By Doug Petrowski