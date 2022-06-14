Summer reading with Sno-Isle Libraries begins June 20

Summer reading at Sno-Isle Libraries — an annual event for all children and teens — begins June 20 and continues through Sept. 11. After reading or being read to for 10 hours, each participant receives a free book provided through the generous support of the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation and Friends of the Library groups.

The foundation has funded 1,500 books to be distributed to 14 Boys & Girls Clubs. This program directly supports the foundation’s mission is to mobilize people and resources to expand the reach of library services, promote civic engagement, and foster a lifetime of learning.

With Sno-Isle Libraries expanding hours starting July 1, visiting the library has never been easier. Sno-Isle Libraries supports kids as they explore new places, meet new literary friends, and get swept up in stories which capture their imaginations.

“Reading or being read to during the summer months has so many positive benefits for kids and teens”, said Jennifer Sullivan, Student Success Coordinator at Sno-Isle Libraries. “Our library staff are ready to help find print or digital books to engage every child or teen’s interests and let them experience the joy of reading.”

The program is designed to help children strengthen critical skills gained during the school year by engaging them in learning and growing opportunities during summer vacation. Parents and caregivers are invited to attend fun, interactive events to engage and entertain their children.

Young people are encouraged to visit sno-isle.org or their local library starting June 20 to begin logging hours for summer reading.