Summer events still to come in Mountlake Terrace, Brier

July is almost in the books, but there’s still plenty of summer left in 2022. Here’s a reminder of events coming up in Mountlake Terrace and Brier:
Mountlake Terrace
Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Evergreen Playfield Complex
The community safety event includes music, bouncy houses, a balloon artist, a caricature artist, free food and public safety-oriented activities. More information can be viewed here.
Sept. 24-Oct. 1 at the Mountlake Terrace Library
The juried art show features a variety of submissions including paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, photography, 3-D works and artisan works. As a juried art show, artists compete for more than $5,000 in cash awards and art merchandise. More information can be viewed here.
Brier
Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 6-9 p.m. in Brier Park
The community safety event, sponsored by the Brier Police Department, will include a car show, bouncy house, information booths and food.
Friday, Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. in Brier Park
The children and families event, presented by the Brier Library, will include crafts, games, cookies, juice and a special visit from a SeaScare pirate. Kids will work on special projects with a SeaScare theme to walk with library staff in the following week’s parade. Registration and more information can be viewed here.
SeaScare and Brier Realty Porch Light Parade
Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. along Brier Road
The parade theme is scary sea creatures, octopi, pirates, boats, and nautical or any sea-related idea. The event will feature a variety of participants including local classic cars, race cars, a couple of bands including the Kenmore and District Pipe Band, a free Brier Salmon Derby sponsored by the Fish Market at QFC with a drawing after the parade, a pie eating contest for 20 youths ages 5-14, a book sale, food drive and also live music from The Urban Renewal Project.
The parade will include prizes and its route will begin at 232nd Street Southwest, just north of the Brier Library, and travel southbound along Brier Road before ending at 238th Street Southwest. Registration and more information can be viewed here.
