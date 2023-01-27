Submissions open Feb. 1 for EPIC Writing Contest

The Edmonds-based 10th annual EPIC Group Writers Writing Contest will be open for submissions Feb. 1 through midnight on Saturday, April 8.
Submissions are welcome in the following categories:
Prose (fiction or non-fiction) – adults and students grades 8-12
Poetry – Adults and students grades 8-12
Portions of larger works are acceptable if under 1,500 words.
There will be cash awards in adult and teen categories:
First place in Poetry & Prose Adults – $150
First place in Poetry & Prose Students – $100
Second place in Poetry & Prose for Adults & Students – $50
Entry fees are $10 for memers, $15 for non-members and free for students.
To learn more and submit your entries, visit epicgroupwriters.org.
