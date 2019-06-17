Subert, Allred selected as MTHS Sports Booster Club June Athletes

The Mountlake Terrace High School Sports Booster Club looked to the links for their June Athlete Highlights selectees; chosen for the honor are Hawks Morgan Subert and Isabelle Allred.

Subert was the only senior on the Terrace boys golf squad this spring, noted Coach Spencer Gray. “His four years of varsity golf experience has been very helpful with mentoring our new players on the golf team — it’s like having another coach on the links when Morgan is at practice,” Gray said.

“Morgan lets his playing do the talking and keeps a level head when playing a match in league, districts and had great success at making it to s

tate this season, capping off (an) amazing golf year,” Gray added.

Terrace girls golf Coach Mike McDaniel praised Allred for the 2019 season she recently completed. “Isabelle is a hard-working athlete who has improved her golf skills tremendously,” he said. “She is a great teammate and very coachable. Isabelle will continue to be competitive and successful at golf and school.”

To learn more about the MTHS Sports Booster Club and its Athlete Highlights program, click www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub.