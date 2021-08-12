Study: Online fraud on rise both in MLT and statewide

Washington state saw a rise in crimes like fraud, murder and manslaughter in 2020, according to a report issued by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

The annual report is based on data collected by more than 200 law enforcement agencies across the state. WASPC said the report is intended to give residents, elected leaders and law enforcement agencies information about crime in their communities.

In Mountlake Terrace, crime rose 13.4%, which Police Chief Pete Caw attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly online fraud crimes. According to the report, the city saw a 135.4% increase in fraud, rising from 102 incidents in 2019 to 240 in 2020.

“The fraud increase is understandable considering the rise of online ordering of products and other online activity during this time,” Caw said. “It is also a growing trend nationwide.”

In 2020, burglaries in the city went down 2.1% as did drug-related crimes (down 22% from 2019). The number of thefts increased from 17.2%.

Motor vehicle thefts rose 10% (from 60 in 2019 to 66 reported in 2020).

Fewer DUIs were reported in the city, according to the report. Mountlake Terrace had 21 DUIs in 2020, one of which involved a minor. In 2019, WASPC reported 33 DUI incidents in Mountlake Terrace.

Some percentages Caw called “anomalies” — like a 400% increase in intimidation reports (five incidents reported in 2020 up from one in 2019) and a 200% rise in extortion reports (one in 2019 and two in 2020).

“When you look at the numbers rather than percentages, the increase is very small,” he said. “This is the problem with judging by percentages only when the numbers are very small. They drive the average but are not reflective of the overall situation.”

Statewide, there was a 7.1% increase in Group A crimes, which includes crimes against persons, property and society. There were also 302 murders reported in the state in 2020 — a 46% increase from last year. However, the report also noted that overall, violent crimes were down this year compared to 2019.

Fraud saw the largest increase at 131.3% with 59,134 offenses in 2020. The significant increase in fraud activity in 2020 was due to fraudulent unemployment claims, according to WASPC.

Burglaries across the state also rose 17.2%, with 41,638 in 2020 compared to 35,526 in 2019, the report states.

Domestic violence offenses made up 49.7% of all crimes against persons and 2.7% of all crimes against property. A total of 59,289 domestic violence offenses were reported. Of that, 13,909 involved violation of a court-issued protection or no-contact order.

According to the state report, 22,070 drivers were arrested for DUI, including 172 juveniles. In addition, there were 8,200 arrests for drug-related crimes. Of that, 4.2% were under 18 years of age.

WASPC also reported that hate crimes across the state decreased — from 559 reported crimes in 2019 to 468 in 2020.

There were 5,432 sexual offenses reported statewide in 2020, involving 5,432 victims and 5,026 offenders.

Overall, crimes were most frequently reported in August and least frequently reported in April, according to WASPC.

–By Cody Sexton