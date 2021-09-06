Students invited to enter Lynnwood Convention Center holiday card design contest

The Lynnwood Convention Center is inviting middle and high school students to submit designs for artwork that will appear on its 2021 holiday greeting card.

The winning entry will be used on the front of the holiday cards, which are mailed to current and potential customers, guests and partners of the Lynnwood Convention Center, as well as elected officials.

Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, and the winner will be selected by Wednesday, Oct. 27. The winning artist will receive $150 in prize money.

You can see design rules and submission information here.