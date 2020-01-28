Students donate night lights to help local seniors prevent falls

Martha Lake Elementary School students donated more than 478 night lights for South County Fire crews to give to older adults to prevent falls.

Firefighters accepted the donated night lights during an all-school assembly Thursday. This is the fourth year the Martha Lake PTA has collected night lights for the Shine A Light to Prevent Falls program. Students also wrote notes or colored pictures to go with each night light. A night light in the bedroom, bathroom or hallway can help older adults see where they’re going and avoid tripping over objects.

Falls top the list of 911 calls for older adults in southwest Snohomish County. Firefighters here responded to more than 1,800 falls calls last year. Most falls occur at home and most are preventable. South County Fire offers home visits for older adults and their family members to identify ways to improve safety. To schedule a home visit or learn more about South County Fire’s falls prevention services, email falls@southsnofire.org or call 425-551-1266.

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.