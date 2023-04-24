Supporters of the Mountlake Terrace High School music program made their feelings known Sunday afternoon about potential Edmonds School District budget cuts that could impact arts programs districtwide. The rally for music was held at the intersection of 196th Street Soutwest and 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. (Photos courtesy MTHS Music Boosters)
