Student musicians celebrated during school board meeting

Twelve student musicians were celebrated for their achievements at the Edmonds School District’s board meeting Jan. 23.

The following students were selected from a pool of 3,000 applicants to earn the title of All-State musicians:

Sonita Chen, violin,Mountlake Terrace High School

Pierce McCann, viola, Mountlake Terrace High School

Daniela Cortezzo, trumpet, Mountlake Terrace High School

Braden Ryder, trombone, Mountlake Terrace High School

Josh Henderson, trumpet, Mountlake Terrace High School

Lianna Munoz, tenor 1, Edmonds-Woodway High School

David Thomas, bass 2, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Sophia McCann, violin, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Hailey Nappen, viola, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Joy Yoo, violin, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Kellen O’Brien, trombone, Lynnwood High School

Alexander Metzger, violin, Meadowdale High School

The students will travel to Yakima to rehearse and perform with their respective honor groups as part of the Washington Music Educators Association state conference in February.

Students from Beverly Elementary School came to speak about what they had learned about data. Many commented that their teacher’s focus on data lessons let them see how far they’d come in their academics by comparing old test scores to new ones. When Board President Nancy Katims asked the students how data was used in real life, one creative student answered that data could be used to count the amount of fish in a pond so that you knew if it was a good pond to fish in.

During public comment, educator and parent Kathy Batson thanked the board for its quick and comprehensive response to the flooding due to frozen pipes that burst at Meadowdale Elementary School in mid-January. She said the flooding was very emotional and the thought of going back to online classes long-term was scary to them. Meadowdale students and staff are being relocated to Edmonds’ Woodway Center until the flood damage is repaired.

A revision of the district’s field trip policy passed unanimously. In addition to regular changes, rules dictate private transportation — such as a parent driving several students who are not theirs– must be cleared with the superintendent as a safety measure. The change is related to liability, both for the driver and district. District transportation will be emphasized. Additionally, planning for transporting students who have unique needs will begin earlier in the process.

The district board also unanimously approved its state legislative priorities. Board Member Carin Chase spoke about upcoming legislation under debate, include one bill that would more regularly update school survey results when districts are being considered for state funding.

In other business, the board read a proposed policy that would remove exemptions for permitting students that are under 5 years old to attend kindergarten. The current policy allows 4-year-olds who have passed the required placement test to be admitted into kindergarten if their birthday falls between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31. According to the data presented to board members, only one student has passed the placement test. It was also stated that those students still face additional challenges compared to their slightly older counterparts.

One public commenter spoke to the issue, recounting his schooling experience as a slightly older student. He stated he had been bored in his classes and in school in general as a result of being more developed than his peers. Katims said she felt bad about his circumstances and that modern schools differentiate between gifted students by giving them the opportunity and resources to excel when possible.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis