Student bus riding tips from the Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District Transportation Department has these helpful reminders for students riding the bus this year:

Bus cards have been sent home to families with bus route information, and bus information should also be available in Skyward. Log in to your Skyward account and choose busing. Due to safety concerns, it is expected that your student will only use the bus and the bus stop listed. Contact the Transportation Services department with questions. Contact information is here.

For general education bus stops, make sure your student is visible at the bus stop at least five minutes before the stop time. The bus will stop only if a student is visible.

Ensure your student knows what bus stop is theirs. For younger students, take them to the stop before they ride the bus. Let them know if they should expect you at the bus stop.

Let your student know to remain on the bus if there is a problem. If your student does not see their bus stop or if they do not see someone they expect, they should stay on the bus. The driver will help them and the school district will contact you. Alert your school bus driver or call the transportation department at 425-431-7230 if you have questions or concerns.

Because of security concerns, your student should only board the school bus when directed by the driver to do so.

Make certain your student knows his or her route numbers. For younger students, please attach routing information to their backpack.

Safe school bus riding

Review the following safe riding expectations with your student:

Follow the school bus driver’s directions the first time and every time. Remain seated. Speak quietly.