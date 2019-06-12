Student athletes sign college letters of intent during MTHS ceremony

1 of 4

While looking both to the future and to the past, Mountlake Terrace High School highlighted five graduating student athletes and one retiring coach during a ceremony held Tuesday at the school.

Four of the Class of 2019 graduates — Emma Agricola, Dillon Gordon, Andy Lee and Jesse James Martineau — signed collegiate letters of intent during the event.

Terrace coaches Alvin Little, Nalin Sood, George Dremousis and Andrew Watters spoke at the ceremony, sharing accolades and stories from the athletic careers of the five Hawk athletes.

Watters, a 1991 graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School, was also honored at the event for his 20 years of coaching in the Terrace baseball program. Watters had announced prior to the start of the 2019 season that this year would be his last at the helm of Terrace baseball.

Prep Sports: Spring 2019 MTHS Collegiate Letter of Intent signees

Emma Agricola

— four years in MTHS girls’ soccer program (center back, left back and right back; forward); three years in tennis program, one year on basketball season cheer squad

— signed to attend University of Wisconsin Whitewater (NCAA Division III school)

— will enter the Warhawks women’s soccer program

— plans on studying business law and criminology

Dillon Gordon

— four years in MTHS baseball program (pitcher, designated hitter)

— signed to attend Edmonds Community College

— will enter the Tritons’ baseball program

— plans on studying engineering

Jonathan Kumai

— four years in MTHS baseball program (shortstop, second baseman)

— will sign to attend Everett Community College

— will enter the Trojans’ baseball program

— undecided major

Andy Lee

— four years in MTHS boys’ soccer program (midfielder)

— signed to attend Shoreline Community College

— will enter the Dolphins’ men’s soccer program

— plans on studying business

Jesse James Martineau

— four years in MTHS football program (quarterback); four years in basketball program (wing, center); four years in baseball program (pitcher, first baseman)

— signed to attend the University of Washington

— will enter the Huskies’ football program

— plans on studying sports management

— By Doug Petrowski