Student artwork featured in virtual National Nordic Museum exhibit

The National Nordic Museum in Seattle is featuring environmentally themed artwork from students in the Edmonds School District as well as those from other schools.

The exhibit, which started on Earth Day April 22, is the outgrowth of the annual Ar(c)t(ic) Design Contest that second graders at Lynnwood’s Spruce Elementary School have organized since 2020.

The project began after Spruce Elementary teacher Jennie Warmouth had a close-up view of plastics pollution in Arctic Svalbard as a guest of National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions.

That experience inspired Warmouth and her students to focus on the impacts to the environment from plastics pollution, which led to the school using metal utensils instead of plastic cutlery.