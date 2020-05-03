Student artists wanted for Edmonds School District family calendar

The Edmonds School District is seeking student artwork to be featured in its 2020-21 family calendar.

This artwork usually comes from student artists’ work that is featured for display in the Edmonds Arts Festival. However, the festival was canceled due to social distancing requirements related to COVID-19.

To submit student artwork for the calendar, published at the beginning of the school year, click on this form for complete instructions. This is for artwork created during the 2019-20 school year.

If you have trouble accessing the form, email Barbara Childs at childsba@edmonds.wednet.edu or call 425-431-7117.

The deadline for submission is 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.