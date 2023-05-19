Student art to be showcased at Mountlake Terrace HS May 20

Mountlake Terrace High School hosts its annual Art Walk, Hawks Nest, showcasing student artists, this Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The show is open to the public. Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace
