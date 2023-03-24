Student arrested following threat against MTHS

A Mountlake Terrace High School student was arrested after school Thursday for reportedly making safety threats against the school, Principal Greg Schellenberg said in an email to parents.

“We are working with local law enforcement on this situation,” Schellenberg said. “The student has also been emergency expelled from our school. School safety is a priority, and we take every threat seriously.”

Schellenberg said that “out of an abundance of caution,” law enforcement will be patrolling the MTHS campus Friday.

“We want to thank those who reported this threat to staff,” the principal said. “We also want to remind families to continue to talk to your students about, if you see or hear something, say something.”

Those with any information regarding this situation or any safety concerns who do not feel comfortable notifying a staff member can use the district’s reporting service where you can remain anonymous:

Phone: 425-551-7393

Text: 425-551-7393

Email: 1480@alert1.us

Web: http://1480.alert1.us

App: Available on both Google Play and App Store. Use school code # 1480 when prompted during the app download.

“Experiencing a threat to our safety is challenging and it would be expected for some students to experience more symptoms of anxiety or stress,” Schellenberg said. “Check in with your student to offer your support to talk to, and encourage them to engage in positive coping strategies as well. If you feel that your student requires more mental health support, please schedule an appointment with their counselor.”