Struggling with a family history research problem? Get help in Lynnwood June 21

Are you struggling with a family history research problem? The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free opportunity to bust through those genealogical Brick Walls on Saturday, June 21. Bring your questions, challenges, and stumbling blocks. Experienced genealogy researcher Margaret Summitt is eager to share her insights, tips, and knowledge to help you break through your brick walls.

To reserve one of the four 40-minute sessions, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment. The sessions will be held in person at the Humble House Library in Heritage Park, 19827 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.