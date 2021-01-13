Strong winds knock down trees, power lines overnight

High winds and rain from Tuesday night’s storm caused mass outages across Snohomish County, leaving many residents without power early Wednesday morning.

Roughly 2,100 outages have been reported across Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, with most of the outages reported in or around downtown Edmonds.

Early Wednesday morning, PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney said outages countywide peaked at around 95,000. In several areas, outages were the result of downed trees damaging power poles and distribution lines.

“We are asking for patience as our crews assess the damage and begin repairs,” Swaney said. “The PUD has more than 35 crews out in the field and is mostly still assessing the widespread damage.”

Three mutual aid crews — including two from Oregon — are enroute to help the PUD’s restoration efforts, Swaney added.

Due to widespread storm damage, Swaney said crews are still assessing so there is currently no estimate on when power will be restored to affected areas. Following that assessment, they will get to work repairing areas that will restore power to the most residents.

Outages have also impacted Edmonds School District students’ ability to access online learning platforms and check in with their teachers. In response, the district announced Wednesday morning that all students will be marked as present.

PUD has issued safety warnings for those who come into contact with fallen power lines and reminds the community to stay at least 30 feet away from any lines on the ground. Drivers are also advised not to drive over them.

Outages and fallen trees/utility poles/power lines can be reported to 425-783-1001 or on the PUD’s online outage map.

–By Cody Sexton