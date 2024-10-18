Storytelling and flower arranging with Lori Matsukawa Nov. 2 at MLT Library

Join award-winning journalist Lori Matsukawa at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. Nov. 2 as she shares her debut children’s book, Brave Mrs. Sato, based on her real-life babysitter and her grandmother, who was a “picture bride.” You an also view an ikebana (Japanese flower arranging) demonstration, a custom brought to America by Japanese immigrants.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

For more information about the event, click here.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form here or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event at 425-776-3411 by fax at 425-776-3411. Interpreters will be provided based on availability.